We have interesting news related to Guillermo del Toro, since the popular Mexican director shared some words of praise for Hideo Kojima and we are sure that you will want to hear them.

William the Bull, Norman Reedus and Hideo Kojima

As you surely remember, Guillermo del Toro’s relationship with video games is known, especially for his admiration for the work of Hideo Kojima, with whom he was about to collaborate on a horror title, but which was ultimately canceled by Konami.

Now, Guillermo del Toro has dedicated some words of praise to Kojima, where he expresses deep appreciation and admiration for his work, so we leave you the video below for you to take a look at.

These are the Mexican’s words:

“Kojima’s style breaks the barrier between games and movies. In a way he is a film director, but he uses video games to tell a story,” says the Mexican.

As you could see, del Toro did not limit himself to praising Kojima’s mind, talent and personality, in addition to delving into the unique and visionary style of the video game director.

It is worth mentioning that one of the fruits of the good relationship between the two actors was the use of Guillermo del Toro’s image in Death Stranding, the first game that Kojima made after leaving Konami.

Sadly, it seems that the Mexican will no longer get involved in any project related to the video game industry, although he knows how to recognize the talents that continue to create new experiences for all players in the world.

What do you think of Guillermo del Toro’s words for Hideo Kojima? Tell us in the comments.

