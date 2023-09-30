The game announces new features and reward changes to start the month of October.

GTA Online celebrates Oktoberfest with new rewards

GTA Online has received a new weekly update with a very special event that allows players to obtain a considerable number of bonuses and free equipment. Just a few days away from celebrating its tenth anniversary, after GTA V did so on September 17, the online version of the game presents its new features in preparation for starting October with one of its most popular celebrations: the Oktoberfest.

Now that it seems that GTA Online will not have an event for its 10th anniversary, the new game update is most attractive for owners of executive offices, biker businesses, bunkers and nightclubs at the same time. increase production speed until October 4. In this way, you can get twice as many boxes of special merchandise from Lupe, the head of the special merchandise warehouse.

GTA Online news for Oktoberfest

Free Alpine Hat to Celebrate OktoberfestFree Red Happy Moon T-Shirt in Honor of the Moon FestivalDouble GTA$ and RP on Hasta La Vista40% off all upgrades and modifications to Executive Offices, Bunkers, Nightclubs, and Bike ClubhousesOn PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S: HSW Test Ride: Maibatsu MonstroCiti, while the time trial takes place between North Chumash and Palomino Highlands

Beyond the changes to showrooms, vehicle discounts or new rewards for GTA+ memberswhich is now also giving away games, many players are complaining that one of the best ways to make money as a solo player “is now just another alternative” after the controversial change the game has made recently while trying to remain the alternative of wait for GTA VI.

