Still dazzled by the friendliness and blue eyes of Maxi Iglesias, by the confessions of Juan del Val, by the rhythm of Manuel Turizo and by the professionalism of Sonsoles Ónega, viewers have already discovered the next guests who will visit the set of El Hormiguero . The cocktail has all the ingredients: music, cinema and political news.

Mondays: David Bisbal

We started the week in style with the visit of David Bisbal. The singer is going to present his new studio album, titled I feel alive, available from September 29. In addition, we will soon be able to enjoy the documentary about his twenty-year career, titled Bisbal, which will arrive on Movistar + on October 17.

Tuesdays: Blanca Suárez and Enric Auquer

A day later, we received the actors Blanca Suárez and Enric Auquer. They are going to talk to us about I have gone viral, the comedy in which they star and which arrives in our cinemas on October 11. The film tells the story of a young woman who, while flying with her husband, discovers that he is unfaithful to her. Her angry reaction on the plane turns the protagonist into the viral sensation of the moment and, upon her return home, her life changes radically.

Wednesday: Miguel Ángel Revilla

Night for the analysis of all the political news with the presence of our good friend Miguel Ángel Revilla, former president of Cantabria.

Thursday: Eva Longoria

Hollywood returns to our set with the luxury visit of the American actress, director and philanthropist Eva Longoria. We will chat with her about her debut behind the cameras with the film Flamin’Hot, which can be enjoyed on the Disney + streaming platform.

