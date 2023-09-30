The wait for Grand Theft Auto 6 is reaching very high levels. Ten years have now passed since the previous chapter, and in the last period there are more and more rumors of a reveal of the sixth episode of the series. At an official level, we are more or less stuck at the confirmation of last year’s development, but more and more leaks are pushing for an imminent announcement, like insider Chris Marxx on Reddit, who talks about October 26th as the day of the reveal.

So far the release date has been hinted at by Strauss ZelnickCEO of Take-Two Interactive, but has not yet been officially confirmed:

“We leave the announcement of our next titles up to our labels and have said that we have a very robust pipeline of titles and we have a very good outlook for fiscal 2025, in which we reiterated our belief that we will generate approximately $8 billion of net revenue and over $1 billion in adjusted operating cash flow,” he told NBC News last month when asked about GTA VI’s release date.

“So, quite an exciting time, but we haven’t talked about the specific release calendar, but we have titles coming from all our labels.”

His cryptic response had hinted that the game could release between April 1, 2024 and March 31, 2025. However, it could come even earlier.

In a new promotional image shared on the page X at Rockstar Gamesthe developer presents the new red shirts Happy Moon that the players of GTA Online they can buy.

“Happy moon party!”, it says.

“Play GTA Online any time this week to earn the Red Happy Moon Tee and join in the celebration.”

This year, Moon Festival, also known as Mid-Autumn Festival, fell yesterday, September 29.

But it is what there is in the background of the image which raised fans’ hopes.

Behind one of the characters there is the large writing “VI” by Vinewood, and people think it’s some sort of hidden message from Rockstar about Grand Theft Auto VI.

We read sentences like “the VI must be intentional, they’re making fun of us”, or “the ‘VI’ in the background”, “it was definitely done on purpose”, “we’re close to a GTA 6 reveal, I can feel it” .

We also remember that a leak in recent days revealed that the game could have a size of 750 GB, offering as many as 400 hours of gameplay. Another leak revealed that GTA could introduce its first female protagonist, named Lucia. The other playable protagonist would be called Jason.

In any case, all we have to do is wait for official news regarding the long-awaited reveal of Grand Theft Auto 6.

Below is the “indicted” tweet.