We meet again Grady Handrix, one of the greats of contemporary horror, and which Minotauro is publishing very regularly. So we are delighted to once again receive the author’s works in ‘Laberinto de papel’, the fantastic literature podcast that we do at Xataka in collaboration with Ediciones Minotauro.

To the author and our usual Eleazar Herrera, with whom we already talked about a couple of Hendrix’s previous works. With her we have delved into this new book by the author, which combines, as usual, horror (in this case, haunted houses), emotionally explosive dramas and a very extravagant and somewhat poisonous sense of humor.

In ‘How to Sell a Haunted House’, Hendrix tells the story of two brothers who, after barely speaking for years, have to meet again to settle the issues of the death of both their parents. Among them, selling a house that they discover is haunted when the terrifying puppets her mother worked with begin to come to life. Mysterious details from the past will begin to emerge by surprise in an all-out fight against the demonic residence, which they have to rid of evil if they want to sell it.

Hendrix manages to make his mix of absurdities, completely nightmarish chapters, classic horror conventions and family psychodrama work like a charm. His direct and simple style makes his books read almost like movies, in one sitting and without interruptions. A true modern classic in one of his most chilling stories.

