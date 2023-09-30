Federacciai: “We need the support and support of the state”

“We are already European champions of green steel, we can become world champions by 2030. Private steel companies are the greenest in Europe, 80% of steel is decarbonised, starting from this premise we aspire to become the first to world”. The president of Federacciai says it, Antonio Gozziin an interview with ‘Il Foglio’ on newsstands today relaunched by the Gea press agency.

For the manager it is important “becoming world champions is such a great challenge that we cannot do it alone – he explains -, we need the support and support of the State, it is a systemic operation as befits a large industrial country” . Environment and industry, therefore, can and must coexist, but “if we want to be completely green in 2030, we need at least 5-6 thousand hours a year of completely decarbonized basic energy. There are only two technologies capable of satisfying this need: the gas turbine with the use of systems that capture Co2 and new generation nuclear power”.

“Ilva? State presence? Temporary, but necessary”

The presence of the State in the capital of the former Ilva? A “transitory but necessary” possibility. It is used for “accompany the process of recovery and relaunch of this strategic asset and then put it back on the market”. But the time has come to “get out of the uncertainties, define a plan shared between the partners with a clear assumption of responsibility on the part of each one who must have feedback in the governance of the company”.

Gozzi he recalls having made “many trips to Taranto in recent months. The environmental plan and works have been practically implemented and it is not clear why the judiciary does not release the plants from seizure. The political climate has improved. And it is possible as well as right apply the hybrid model which is a point of reference in Europe, with part of the production from blast furnaces applying technologies such as Carbon capture and hydrogen, replacing a portion of the production with electric furnaces powered by Dri systems which use at least partly hydrogen”. The Federacciai number, however, also thinks of Arcelor Mittal: “London must clarify its real intentions once and for all. At times it has shown signs of disengagement, removing the financial guarantees necessary to support working capital, withdrawing managers sent from abroad to relaunch the factory, dividing the commercial organization of the former Ilva from that of the parent company”.

