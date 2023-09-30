Bad news if you invested in this advanced and very expensive Google collaborative whiteboard for your company or organization, because it already has an expiration date.

The end of the year is approaching, and with it another Google product that already has an expiration date, adding to the already endless cemetery that has made those from Mountain View popular.

We are talking about the Google Jamboard collaborative smart board that already has a scheduled death date and that joins other services that have ceased this year such as Google Podcasts, YouTube Stories, the Albums archive or the native Google Street View application, among others. .

As we said, we are looking at an electronic whiteboard focused on collaborative work, and that shows anything drawn or edited in real time within the corresponding app or even the other way around.

The idea was and is quite good, especially for business work environments, but also very expensive, given that the whiteboard has a price of 5,000 euros.

What Google wants to do is start working with external partners, already announcing the integration of FigJam, Lucidspark and Miro in the workspace.

They also warn that they are going to make available to the public a migration tool for the data stored on the board during all this time, so nothing will be lost.

Finally, the resources will move to Google Workspace and the online office suite with spreadsheets, presentations and documents.

Date of death

Google has confirmed that it will remove support for the board on October 1, 2024, while the corresponding app will cease to exist on December 21, 2024.

With this, the licenses for Jamboard devices will expire on September 30, 2024, and the next day the board will stop receiving updates and customer support.

On October 1, Jamboard will enter license-free mode, meaning users will not be able to open or save anything from the dashboard.

While it can be used offline after that date, they warn that the board will not be able to save anything to Google Drive or use any features that require internet connectivity.

As for the dedicated app, it will become read-only on October 1, 2024.