Find out what Aziraphale plans for Crowley in the exciting and still unconfirmed third season of Good Omens

Imagine that they offer you the position of your life, but in exchange you have to abandon your best friend. What would you do? That’s the tension Aziraphale feels in the second season of Good Omens. And now, are we about to find out what happens next?

The followers of Neil Gaiman and the Good Omens saga we have been in suspense for some time, especially after the exciting and ambiguous finale of season 2. The good news is that, although there is no official green light from Amazon, Neil Gaiman is already working on the scripts for the third season .

“Writing the future, but not yet in the future”

During an exchange on Bluesky, Gaiman confirmed that has been hired to write the next season, although so far he is the only confirmed scriptwriter. And, attention fans of the books, the writer also mentioned that he could rescue a plot that he and the late Terry Pratchett devised years ago.

From season 1 until now, a lot has changed for our favorite characters. The second season picks up the story three or four years after the end of the first, finding Aziraphale (Michael Sheen) and Crowley (David Tennant) in a less apocalyptic but equally complicated situation. When Gabriel (Jon Hamm) shows up at Aziraphale’s bookstore, with amnesia and only a box as a clue, the two embark on another short-lived, unspeakable adventure.

“Supreme Angel or eternal friendship?”

The last installment left Aziraphale in a high heavenly position, converted into the Supreme Angel. Faced with this new position, Aziraphale finds himself at a moral crossroads. Should he abandon Crowley and accept his new responsibilities or find a way to maintain his eternal friendship?

The answer is emotionally complex. Aziraphale offers Crowley the chance to return to heaven, reestablishing his angelic status, an offer that Crowley declines after a painful confession. The result is a separation of our ineffable duo, leaving fans eager to know what will happen in a potential third season.

The unexpected popularity of Good Omens: from book to television phenomenon

Neil Gaiman and the late Terry Pratchett joined forces to write the book Good Omens in 1990, and its television adaptation has captured the imagination of a new generation. The jump from paper to screen has been a success, with fans eager to discover what new twists have been added to the original plot. Among the most significant changes is the expansion of the series’ universe, which adds layers of complexity to the eternal struggle between good and evil.

In a context where series based on literary adaptations often receive mixed reviews, Good Omens has proven to be an exception to the rule, resonating with both fans of the book and those who have immersed themselves in this universe for the first time. Part of his charm lies in how he has managed to maintain the humor and irreverence of the original material, while introducing new elements that enrich the narrative. This balance has helped the series become one of Prime Video’s most notable hits, creating high expectations for what’s to come in season three.

“The end of the world or the beginning of something new?”

Meanwhile, Aziraphale learns that his next celestial mission is nothing less than preparing the Second Coming. And although the future of the series is still up in the air, the second season works as “connective tissue” between the first season and a future third, in Gaiman’s own words.