GOG is offering a new promotion through which you can obtain one of the titles in its catalog completely free.

Play for free It is already a very common custom for PC gamers. Although Steam It is the most important platform in this sense, with free proposals every weekend, the rest of the platforms are also catching up in this sense. In this way, GOG already offered a free game forever to all players last week and has repeated the move on this occasion, with a new limited-time promotion that allows you to add one more title to your catalog.

In this way, all those with an active account in the CD Projekt RED digital store can now claim Trüberbrook completely free of charge and forever. Plus, this is one of those limited-time promotions where you can add the title forever to your library of video games on the platform. However, you will have to do it before next October 2 at 3:00 p.m. (Spanish peninsular time)at which time the promotion will end.

Trüberbrook, new free game on GOG for a very limited time

Enjoy an adventurous vacation in a parallel universe of the 1960s. A sci-fi mystery adventure game with handcrafted settings! Imagine you are on vacation in Europe in the late 1960s. Now, imagine yourself as a young American scientist named Hans Tannhauser. Yes, that’s your name in this scenario. While you do, think of Trüberbrook, a remote village in rural Cold War Germany, situated on the slopes of a mountain and surrounded by dense forests. Because, in a way, it’s where you end up after reaching the mainland. But who cares? You won the trip in a lottery! Or at least, that’s how it seems. But fear not, instead of resting, you might find yourself having to save the world…

