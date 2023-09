Feyenoord continued to hunt for goals. Quilindschy Hartman shot hard, but did not score. This also applied to Gimenez a little later, but he was closer. The Mexican Premier League top scorer hit the post. Moments later, Minteh aimed past the wrong side of the post. Fifteen minutes before the end, Gimenez had his tenth goal of the season. He scored the 3-0 from the spin.