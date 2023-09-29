At the beginning of September, The Pokémon Company announced that it would carry out one more collaboration with Hatsune Miku. It would not be the first time that something like this has happened, but this occasion is special because it presents the virtual young woman as a Pokémon trainer and not only that, but it is shown what she would look like if she were a trainer of the 18 types that exist in the franchise.

As part of the collaboration Pokémon feat. Hatsune Miku Project VOLTAGE 18 Types/Songs, Hatsune Miku designs were shared throughout this month, created by artists familiar with the series, such as Hitoshi Ariga, Yusuke Ohmura and Megumi Mizutani.

Ultimately, Hatsune Miku has as flagship Pokémon Meloetta (Psychic), Rillaboom (Plant), Skeledirge (Fire), Rotom (Electric), Chatot (Normal), Lapras (Ice), Aurorus (Rock), Flygon (Earth), Altaria (Flying), Jigglypuff (Fairy), Kricketune (Beast), Mismagius (Ghost), Obstagoon (Dark), Jirachi (Steel), Sirfetch’d (Fighting) and Miraidon (Dragon).

Below you can see all the illustrations.

This is what Hatsune Miku looks like as a trainer of the 18 types of Pokémon

What’s next in the Pokémon feat. Hatsune Miku Project VOLTAGE 18 Types/Songs?

Although all of Hatsune Miku’s designs as a trainer have already been revealed, the Miku Project VOLTAGE collaboration is not over yet, as 4 music videos will be released, in which vocaloids will appear.

These videos will also be released gradually over the coming weeks and the first will premiere on September 29 and will be sponsored by DECO*27.

