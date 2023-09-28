loading…

Get to know the first Chechen war, when Russian troops fell to their knees under the Islamic Mujahideen. Photo/RFE/RL

JAKARTA – The first Chechen war, which took place between 1994 and 1996, was a conflict that rocked the Chechen region, an autonomous republic in the North Caucasus, which was seeking independence from the Russian Federation.

This war saw Russian forces encounter fierce resistance from Chechen Islamic mujahideen, and ultimately, Russia was forced to bend under this pressure.

Background to the First Chechen War

The first Chechen war stemmed from a number of complex factors, including the long and complicated history between Russia and Chechnya, as well as ethnic and religious issues that affected both sides.

In 1991, Chechnya declared its independence after the collapse of the Soviet Union. However, Russia refuses to recognize this independence and seeks to maintain control over the region.

In addition, the Russian government saw Chechen independence as a threat to their territorial integrity and began to apply military pressure.

Then, ethnic and religious differences between the Muslim majority of Chechnya and the majority of Russian Christians also complicated this conflict.

On the other hand, Chechnya has important natural resources, including oil and gas, which have become an important factor in the struggle for control of the region.

The first Chechen war began in December 1994 when Russian forces launched a full-scale invasion of Chechnya, attempting to regain control of the region.

However, they were met with fierce resistance from the well-organized and highly motivated Chechen mujahideen.

These mujahideen led guerilla warfare and used blitzkrieg tactics, which made it difficult for the Russian troops. During this war, they received support from Islamist groups outside Chechnya.

Russian troops experienced many difficulties during the war. Not only did they have to deal with slippery guerrilla warfare, but were also forced to deal with the tactics and tenacity of the powerful Islamic mujahideen.