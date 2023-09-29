loading…

Germany has officially purchased the Israeli-made Arrow 3 hypersonic missile system. This sophisticated defense weapon costs more than IDR 54 trillion. Photo/REUTERS

BERLIN – German on Thursday signed a deal to acquire the indigenous Arrow 3 hypersonic missile system Israel. This sophisticated weapon will be an important part of Europe’s defense against enemy air attacks.

German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius at a joint press conference with Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said the signing of the agreement was a “historic day” for both countries.

Valued at around USD 3.5 billion or more than IDR 54 trillion, the sale of the missile system is the largest deal ever carried out by the Israeli military industry.

“The Arrow 3 system will make Germany’s air defense ready for the future,” said Pistorius, as quoted by AFP, Friday (29/9/2023).

Germany has led efforts to strengthen NATO air defenses in Europe after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine last year, and urged its allies to jointly purchase deterrence systems.

“We can see in Russia’s daily attacks on Ukraine how important anti-air defense is,” Pistorius said.

“The signing of this treaty is a moving event for every Jew, recalling the events of the Holocaust,” added Gallant.

“Just 80 years since the end of World War II, Israel and Germany today join hands in building a safer future,” he said.

European Sky Shield

The Arrow 3 hypersonic missile system, designed to shoot down missiles above Earth’s atmosphere, is powerful enough to provide protection for neighboring European Union countries.