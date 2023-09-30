Cristiano Ronaldo’s partner and the process to defend the past

Georgina Rodriguez he has a problem with his past. The companion of Cristiano Ronaldo she doesn’t accept the fact that she has no control over what is told about her life before meeting the footballer. As reported by ABC, Georgina will begin a court trial against two broadcasters next week. On October 3 and 4 you will discuss the lawsuit that the influencer filed at the end of 2021.

According to Georgina, her honor and privacy would have been violated due to the publication of information relating to her past which, in her opinion, would have nothing to do with her real life. Rodriguez’s presence at the hearing, which will be public, has not been confirmed and in theory there would be no obligation to participate. The model will be represented by the lawyer Mario Bonacho, one of the leading international specialists in the defense of the right to privacy. Her defense will focus on the fact that, although she is a public figure, she has a past on which she is the only one who must take a stand. That past that Georgina wants to hide includes her experience at the Gucci store where she worked, an alleged turbulent relationship with some members of her family and professions that she never confirmed having held.

September 30th – 4.49pm

