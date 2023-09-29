The Brazilian footballer’s celebration after his first goal for the rossoblù after a complicated start to the season due to injury

Emotions, smiles and above all a goal that had been missing for a long time. The match between Genoa and Roma on Thursday 28 September at the “Ferraris” was undoubtedly an unforgettable day for Junior Messias. After his transfer to the rossoblù in the summer, the player was struggling with several injuries which hindered his start to the season with Alberto Gilardino’s team.

Against Roma however, thanks to the great evening experienced by the team, the technical characteristics of Junior Messias immediately lit up the scene a few minutes after he entered the pitch. A fatal left-footed shot for Rui Patricio, who closes the score at 4-1 in favor of Alberto Gilardino’s Genoa, the small team that becomes big with the big teams: draw with Italian champions Napoli, victories with first Lazio and then Roma. For Messias, as anticipated, it was a moment of pure emotion. An uncontainable joy under the Curva Nord for the Brazilian attacking winger who, like Totti, took his iPhone and took a selfie under the Curva. It was a long-awaited debut, but it was indelible in the heart of the Genoa player, ready to definitively take center stage in his new experience in Italy.