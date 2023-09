They love nothing more than playing their baritone and trumpet. Marriët and Gerrit Oude Avenhuis from Geesteren share a passion for each other and for music. This week they have been members of the Sint Caecilia music association for sixty years and they are giving a cheerful morning concert in their front garden. With a closure that causes confusion at the end of September: “The Last Post? But it’s not May 4, is it?” asks a neighbor.