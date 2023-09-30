If you want a watch primarily for running, and you don’t care too much about smartwatch functions, the Coros Pace 2 is your watch. Plus, it costs much less than the competition.

All smart watches on the market record your training, activity and physical form with some precision, but if you stop to look at the wrists of those who look like professionals due to their physical appearance, cadence and running technique, you will most likely notice that Wear a Garmin and not an Apple Watch or similar.

However, there is a brand that has carved out a niche for itself in this mature and Garmin-dominated sector such as runners’ watches with a very clear strategy of focusing on covering what runners want, leaving all the options and functions. extra aside, and reduce the price to the maximum.

This GPS watch is one of the most accurate that exists and is also supported by outstanding external software to display data.

From that spirit is born Pace 2 Choirswhich in our opinion, and that of many runners, is the best quality-price watch on the market if what you want is the best possible performance for the lowest possible price focused on sports performance and not on the functions that watches like the Apple have. Watch and the Galaxy Watch.

The fact that it only costs 200 euros is one of its main attractions, but it would be unfair to put it as the main reason for purchase, since it has many features that are top-notch among the best smart watches for running.

The Pace Choirs 2 It is full of functions that will please all types of runners from amateurs to professionals as it has everything you need: It is very light and comfortable, has a built-in GPS that works fast and wonderfully, a long-lasting battery, and offers you top-level detailed metrics.

What’s the catch? Well, being such a comfortable and light watch, with the nylon strap it only weighs 30 grams, which makes you forget you’re wearing it, and with a battery that lasts for many days, the additional functions are very limited. On paper it seems like a drawback, but we believe that, if what you want is to run, it is actually one of its greatest virtues. Even more so if, without them, Coros can sell you the watch much cheaper than the competition.

In just 10 seconds is able to acquire the GPS signal, which is highly accurate, and its battery lasts 20 days in standby mode and more than 30 if we use the GPS constantly. That is to say, it will never let you down even if you do those races that last all day. In this aspect, it is even better than the Garmin Forerunner 245, which is the other watch we always recommend.

It offers 17 activity modes, including indoor running and track running, although it doesn’t have as many modes as some Garmins, but they are usually enough for any runner. As for its smartwatch functions, it is limited to only seeing some notifications that you choose. But if you’re running, fighting against yourself, why do you want to be able to respond to an email when you’re fighting to keep your breath?

For 200 euros, you will not find a better running watch than this Coros pace 2.

