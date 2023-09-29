Gamevintage Market is an interesting retro themed event that takes place in Roma this weekend, from Saturday 30 September to Sunday 1 October at the San Paolo District, cultural space that hosts the event. The event, whose entry is semi-free, i.e. with a voluntary contribution to entry, is now in its second edition and offers two thousand square meters of exhibition and sales, with an eye to the Retrogamingbut also to Table games, Card Game, Comics, Nerd Universe in general, and is mainly aimed at Roman retro collectors. A good opportunity, therefore, if you want to find that damned number 47 of The Walking Dead that you have been missing for years, or an old copy of Bomberman per NES! During the event it will also be possible to participate in a tournament Tekken 3the famous fighting game by Bandai Namco. Strictly on the first PlayStation. You can find the official website of the event on this page. Below is the official text of the press release from the event’s organizational team.

The Roman appointment returns Gamevintage Marketthe event aimed at fans of Retrogame, boardgames, action figures, video games, funko pop, manga, comics, cards Pokemoncarte Magic, gadgets. What awaits you: more than 90 selected display stands from all over Italy, where you can find the missing piece from your collection or make exchanges. The Zucco Team who will entertain you with their performances and with a space dedicated to children with face painting and hypoallergenic products and Cruelty Free; the possibility of taking photos with the characters and becoming the character by trying on their masks, which will obviously be sanitized every time; fishing: three rolls to find the best prize to keep and leave the bad prizes. APS play workshop present with a large dedicated space, where you can try your hand at the best board games. Retro Game Over present with the first tournament of Tekken 3 are PlayStation with fantastic prizes. Refreshment point with zero km products, with hot and cold dishes and craft beers from friends of the Farmer’s Marketalso present during the days of the event with their products from the Lazio region.

We are used to the beautiful polygonal models of the latest installations, such as Lidia Sobieska from Tekken 7, but the TRUE retrogamer plays to the max with Tekken 3, of which the event offers an exciting tournament.

We look forward to seeing you on Saturday 30 September and Sunday 1 October at:

San Paolo District – Via Alessandro Severo 48 Rome – Former ATAC warehouse premises

Event time: Saturday 10:00/19:00 Sunday 10:00/19:00

Admission by offer, free parking at Metro B – Basilica San Paolo stop