Sh, budget still in the red (albeit decreasing) for Moratti: the 2022 accounts

Balance still in the red, albeit decreasing, for the businesses of Gabriele Morattison of the deceased Gian Marco and brother of Angeloas well as director and shareholder of Sara’s 10% through yours Stella Holding (Shh). The vehicle ended 2022 in loss for almost 2.3 million euros, down from 5.4 million in the previous year which, carried forward. The passive brought back and thus raised the deficit not repaid at 70 million.

The company of Morattiwho for his role as president receives an emolument of 560 thousand euros and a bonus of 30 thousand euros, holds assets of 80.8 million where the Sara’s is in charge at 19.9 million. Among other shareholdings, 70% of Memo Films (whose remaining 30% belongs to Francesco Melzi d’Eril), which in 2022 saw the release of the co-produced film “Bones and All” directed by Luca Guadagnino and the company also co-produced “The Last Night of Love” directed by Andrea Di Stefano and played by Pierfrancesco Favino.

Sh also controls 70% of the Giovanni Bedin and 100% of Redemptionwhich operate in fashion: the first lost 644 thousand euros in 2022 (and Moratti therefore devalued the share by 991 thousand euros) and the loss of the second was two 923 thousand euros. Stella Holding also holds 100% of Stella Wines (which manages the wine production of the Moratti del Castello di Cigognola in the Oltrepò Pavia area, but which lost over 1.1 million in 2022), of Maawi which deals with innovative apps (also in the red last year for 444 thousand euros) and Dodicidodici (at a loss of 945 thousand euros). With 2.8 million in liquidity and non-fixed financial investments of 34 million, the holding company of Moratti He has a net worth of 79.3 million.

