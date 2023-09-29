Aston Martin is a team in full transformation: Lawrence Stroll’s team started the 2023 season in a surprising way, so much so that they climbed to second place in the Constructors’ championship halfway through the season, after being seventh the year before. The growth, perhaps, was too rapid for a structure that is constantly evolving day by day, so it should not be surprising if in the second part of the championship there was a certain realignment which brought Aston Marton and its top driver, Fernando Alonso, fell back to fourth place in the rankings of the two world championships.

From Mercedes customer team to official Honda-powered team starting from 2026. From a small structure founded in Silverstone to a modern and cutting-edge factory with the ambition of permanently becoming a top Formula 1 team with its own wind tunnel.

Luca Furbato, engineering director of the Aston Martin team offers us an insight into how the team works during this interesting moment of transition.

Luca Furbatto, Engineering Director of Aston Martin, with Lance Stroll

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

What is the role of the engineering director in a delicate transition phase?

“It’s a little complicated to explain because the definition changes from team to team. At Aston Martin I manage the relationship with the FIA ​​from a Technical Regulations point of view and supervise the execution of a series of projects. I am also very involved in defining internal standards and operational processes.”

How does a typical day work?

“I’m usually at work from eight and the day goes by very quickly! It involves bouncing between different projects and, therefore, you have to be multitasking: on a typical day I might coordinate work on our new transmission programme, chair a meeting on the latest Valvoline lubricants or discuss internal process improvements. The next day I could be on a conference call with the FIA ​​about future regulations and reviewing reliability solutions for the current season. It can be quite challenging and a little stressful from time to time, but I like it. Coordinating multiple different projects is a bit like playing Tetris: everything has to fall into place. It would be very easy to let things slip your mind, and then suddenly find that it’s too late. After Covid-19, for example, the delivery times of some elements such as sensors or exotic materials have become longer and, therefore, control of timing becomes essential”.

Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin F1 Team

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

With the transition to the Honda power unit in 2026 you will have to give up the change made outside…

“The gearbox project is a really good example. We currently purchase the gearbox and rear suspension from Mercedes. In 2026 we will reach official team status with Honda: a lot will change and we will have to make a series of new parts for the car.

The last time this team made its own change was in 2008 and since then things in F1 have changed quite a bit! We are recruiting and developing our skills in this area and have already hired a number of very talented designers. The group working on this project is still growing rapidly, but the work carried out with a mix of internal resources and external collaborators is progressing rapidly. 2026 might seem like a distant future, but in engineering terms it really is just around the corner.”

You had proposed to the FIA ​​to standardize the mechanical parts of the gearbox, leaving freedom in the design of the box, but nothing was done…?

“We are pushing for a standard exchange rate, because it would make sense in a Budget Cap context, but we are facing stiff opposition. Realistically, that won’t happen any time soon. It’s possible that the FIA ​​will arrive at some sort of middle ground, with the design becoming a little more prescriptive and simplified.”

“I suspect that when we look back in a few years, we will conclude that we missed a golden opportunity to reduce costs in the transmission space. This is something that the fans cannot see, the technology is the same for all teams and brings very little performance. The money saved on the exchange could have been reused for aerodynamic development, which is currently the only way to compress the grid and improve the show.”

Is it necessary to be an official team to win the world championship?

“It wasn’t like this in the past, but since the introduction of hybrid engines only official teams have won the F1 world championship. We are very satisfied with what we receive from Mercedes, however in terms of the architecture of the car we are partially influenced by the choices of the Mercedes team and Mercedes High Performance Powertrains. We receive the dimensions of the powertrain, gearbox and rear end, so we have to adapt our car concepts to what they provide us. By 2026, with a Honda powertrain and our own gearbox, we will be in control of our own destiny. If we want to take the next step towards victory, this is what we have to do.”

How is Honda’s integration with the team progressing?

“It has been extremely exciting since the announcement last May. We started our first face-to-face meetings with Honda immediately after the announcement and are meeting regularly. It’s still early for them, but the 2026 engine is developing rapidly; we are exchanging ideas and they are responding incredibly positively to our requests. As we move forward, cooperation will accelerate because deadlines are tight and, in some cases, cannot be moved.”

Power unit Honda

Photo by: Honda

Is the goal set for 2026?

“There are three seasons left until 2026. We also want to do well in 2024 and 2025. And we want to finish the remaining races of this season positively to improve our position in the championship. I think the 2026 challenge is exciting, but it would be wrong to put all the challenges in the same bag. The different objectives are not mutually exclusive: we still need to improve the team’s organization in many areas and the learning we will do over the next two seasons will be vital to be ready in 2026.”

“We will start to see the full potential of the new factory by early 2025: we will have the transmission test benches fully operational and the new wind tunnel will be ready in the second half of next year.”

What does having its own wind tunnel mean for the team?

“At the moment we are a few kilometers from the Mercedes one we use in Brackley. It will be a fantastic tool for us. Firstly, it was built to extremely modern specifications. Secondly, it is our tunnel and we will be able to run normal weekly shifts, with slightly less compression of operating time than the current arrangement. It will be very beneficial. Finally, there is also the advantage of having it in house so there will be greater iteration between the people who drive process improvement.”

Where are you located now?

“Our performance leap this year was important. We expected to make a good step forward and I think we even surprised ourselves at the start of the season. What we are seeing now is that the dynamics of the grid have changed rapidly, almost race by race. The grid is very narrow with minimal gaps. With the stability of the regulations, the 2024 cars will be an evolution of the 2023, meaning the two designs will be heavily intertwined. You will see that the parts developed for the car in the final part of the season will also benefit 2024, so some in development for 2024 will perhaps be brought forward to benefit 2023.”

