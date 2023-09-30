His words: “We know that Roma is one of the strongest in the championship in terms of names. It will be a very difficult match”

Luca HammersFrosinone player and ex Roma, gave an interview to Sky Sport. These are his words in view of the match between the Giallorossi and Di Francesco’s team scheduled for Sunday:

Rome? “We will face a great team. We know that Roma is one of the strongest in the championship in terms of names. It will be a very difficult match, we will have to face it well, giving our best.”

Emotions? “It’s better to stay focused on the match but it will certainly be a great emotion also because I grew up near that stadium.”

September 29, 2023 (modified September 29, 2023 | 8.41pm)

