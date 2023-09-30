The coach spoke at a press conference on the eve of the match at the Olimpico

Frosinone are guests tomorrow at 8.45pm against José Mourinho’s Roma, who are fresh from the defeat in Genoa. After the draw with Fiorentina, coach Eusebio Di Francesco presented the match at the Olimpico in the press conference like this: “What if, net of the differences in quality with Roma, I think about changing my attitude? If I ever had to, I wouldn’t say it never in a conference as a good strategist. I thank Italiano for the compliments but we have had our attitude and thoughts since the beginning of the year. Our attitude must never change even tomorrow. Tomorrow we will play against a strong team in a different environment, I know it well and I know that the public will be close to the team. We have to prepare the match in the best possible way by making changes because the opponent will be different from Fiorentina. How is the team? For me they are not friendly matches, I’m not thinking about pairs. There are those who will play from the start and who during the match based on the situations we have based on the situations we bring from Fiorentina. Kaio Jorge will not be in the match, we had some problems with Romagnoli and Garritano. I will decide today after training and after tonight’s sleep whether I would like to make some changes. Could Roma play with four? We must be ready for anything, we must prepare ourselves. I believe that their coach above all wants a different attitude. I think they can lower Cristante, he has already done it and is very good in multiple roles. We have to prepare and I will always adapt our defensive and offensive phases based on the opponents.”

“A very young team that will play in a particular environment? The environmental factor makes the difference – continues the Ciociari coach -. My boys have to think about playing a great match and putting our qualities on the pitch. We have good quality and we have to work to make it excellent. I hope to make it grow in a short time, the boys have an excellent propensity to improve. If Frosinone is better, given Roma’s one-step midfield? We’ll see tomorrow if we’re better. It will depend on many factors , from emotion, from the environment and from much more. Thinking of being much better is debatable, it depends on many things. Inter seemed to be on the run and instead they fell. We must not lulled ourselves into their precarious condition because in the past they have also shown of knowing how to react. Mourinho has been through many of these moments, he knows how to manage them. Do we feel the pressure now that we have eyes on us? I said it before, we need to cover our ears and approach matches in a certain way. Nothing changes for me, I have never looked at the negative side of things but always think about the goal. You don’t have to hang on to what you’ve read, you have to face things with optimism. If Bourabia and Reinier can play from the start and if those who arrived later have assimilated the tactical dictates? Everyone can start from the beginning because they have improved their condition. On a tactical level they need to grow but I often talk to them. The other day against Fiorentina we did some things wrong that we need to improve. Every race has its pitfalls. To grow, these kids must also be able to play. Having said that, I still don’t know the lineup.”

“If the transition to three in defense is possible and if Caso and Soulé will be there from the start? Everyone could hurt Roma – explains Di Francesco -, there are players who have more quality one-on-one but you have to look at a series of things. For me they are not one-step, they have many qualities for me in different players. You have to know who you have in front of you, but we cannot just focus on Lukaku and Dybala. We have to defend by getting there with the right attitude. Among the defenders only Romagnoli is in doubt. Garritano also has a problem while those who weren’t there against Fiorentina won’t even be there tomorrow. Are we ready to change the fact that Frosinone always loses at the Olimpico? Luckily I’m not superstitious (laughs , ed.). We live for these joys and to drag the fans like they are dragging us. We must have the desire to hurt Roma, then I don’t know what will happen. If it is easy to see more mistakes in the second match in four days.? Mistakes are part of life. Whoever makes the fewest mistakes wins the race for me. Then there are players who can move matches and Roma have a few more than us. Are you excited to return to the Olimpico? I don’t know, I’m not thinking about it too much yet. For now I’m only thinking about Frosinone. In the meantime, the love for that environment will always remain but for now I’m only thinking about Frosinone. Am I satisfied with the performance of Oyono and Marchizza? At the moment they are lucky to have no competitors in that role. The only one who can play Monterisi with different characteristics. On the left I sometimes tried Garritano because he is very flexible, perhaps interpreting the role in a different way. Satisfied in the offensive phase, in the defensive phase we need to grow but at team level because we conceded too much. Will I preserve the injured players ahead of Verona? I’m only thinking about tomorrow’s race. Sometimes I don’t even know who the referee is. We need to think race by race. Could the pressure that Roma have create problems for me? I don’t think so because I’m convinced that they will be on the team’s side knowing the environment. Clearly it will be up to us to change this by putting them in difficulty. To make up for the gap, this team must continue to have the pace it has had since the beginning of the season.”

September 30, 2023 (modified September 30, 2023 | 12:48)

