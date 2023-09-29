‘The Expendables 4’, Sylvester Stallone’s tribute vehicle to the good old days of action cinema, has crashed at the box office in the United States. That does not entail guaranteed failure (it is customary in the franchise for the series to gross more in Europe and Asia than in its country of origin), but it is certainly a warning that things are changing among blockbusters. A trend that we have been seeing for months.

Red numbers. ‘The Expendables 4′ arrives, quite late, after ‘The Expendables 3’ did not perform particularly well at the box office in the United States (although it was a success in China). It has barely earned 8.3 million dollars in its first weekend, the worst start of the saga by a wide margin (the third started with 15.8 million and was already considered weak at the time). The film has a budget of around $100 million, so it will be difficult to recover it.

I don’t like the macho aroma anymore. The failure of ‘The Expendables 4’ is not only the confirmation that Stallone’s franchise, which was already a nostalgic vehicle in 2010, has fired all its bullets. It is also proof that many of the old blockbuster formulas no longer work, and cinema with an aroma of masculinity to the eleven no longer works. No matter how much it comes covered in nostalgia and irony, and the cast is headed by Jason Statham – the highest-grossing modern incarnation, along with Vin Diesel, of the macho cinema of the eighties.

Winds of change. This unexpected disaster allows us to look at the last few months at the box office and notice a few trends. On the one hand, certain things do not fail: horror films, both franchises (‘The Nun II’) and isolated and safe shots (‘Smile’, ‘Háblame’), continue to perform (extraordinarily, given that they are usually horror films). very modest budgets). But there are things that until recently we took for granted and that may be changing: on the one hand, guaranteed hits that no longer work, and on the other, unexpected box office bombs.

Not everything goes. The hits that are no longer guaranteed come from some of the most popular franchises and genres of recent times. On the one hand, superhero cinema, increasingly questioned: although at Marvel we have yet to see the first genuine box office failure, bets like ‘Quantumania’ and ‘Secret War’ have been warnings for sailors, and before the possible performance of ‘The Marvels’ are all doubts on the table. And Warner and DC have already had a few setbacks (‘Black Adam’, ‘Shazam!: The Fury of the Gods’, ‘The Flash’) that perhaps announce a withdrawal of the genre.

Fewer franchises. The second idea that perhaps we should start to rethink is that only franchises work (and taking into account what happened with ‘Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny’ or ‘Fast X’, it is clear that we are not only talking about superheroes), seeing that The two undisputed hits of the year have been ‘Barbie’ and ‘Oppenheimer’. Granted, ‘Barbie’ is part of a toy franchise, but we will agree that it is neither the typical IP that goes to film nor does it have the usual approach to adapting a toy line.

Amazing numbers. ‘Barbie’ has been the highest-grossing film of the year since the beginning of the month, and ‘Oppenheimer’ is on its way to a billion-dollar gross. Especially unusual (and hopeful) is the case of Nolan’s film, opinions about its quality aside: it is a three-hour biopic full of dialogues about nuclear fusion and moral dilemmas. It is true that the rest of the highest-grossing films of the year (‘Super Mario Bros. The Movie’, ‘The Little Mermaid’ or ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 30’, among others) are franchises and sequels, but that does not mean that Barbenheimer’s data is no longer interesting.

Chance or trend. Is Barbenheimer (plus the failure of ‘The Expendables 4’ and the failures of other successful franchises) a clue of what is to come or a simple isolated phenomenon? We will see it in the coming months, although the perspective is as exciting as it is unflattering, if we look at the cuts and conservatism in terms of risk to face new projects that are housed in the new audiovisual giant: streaming platforms. We’ll keep crossing our fingers.

