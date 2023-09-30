He arrived in Turin to replace Michel: his impact ended up being overwhelmed by an unfortunate season, then with the arrival of Zoff he went off the radar. Without shaking off the heaviest legacy

At a certain point there were even those who began to call him with a French accent, Magrèn. And oh well. Marino Magrin – Venetian from Borso del Grappa – a very dignified midfielder who linked his name to the fortunes of Atalanta in the 80s, had the (mis)fortune of joining Juventus in the wrong year, weighed down by a responsibility that his narrow shoulders could not they could endure, only to end up stranded in a misunderstanding that would forever mark their memory, because even today – thirty-odd years later – Magrin remains as the man who (didn’t) want to be Platini.