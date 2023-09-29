Although today there are many ways to enjoy classic titles legally and accessible, it is usually necessary to subscribe to a service or purchase a copy on digital portals. Fortunately, thanks to a Capcom initiative it is possible to play 8 great games from yesteryear completely free and without downloads.

Certainly, the Japanese company has in its catalog some of the most emblematic NES and SNES games in all of history. To commemorate its 40th anniversary, it will allow fans to sink their teeth into it. The best news? You don’t need to buy a console or subscribe to a service.

Capcom lets you play 8 classic NES AND SNES titles for free

At the beginning of this year, Capcom announced that it planned to make a digital theme park to commemorate its 4 decades of history and the franchises that marked its legacy. The initiative is called Capcom Town, and opened its doors during the summer.

One of the most striking “attractions” are the arcade rooms, which allow you to play the Japanese or English versions of some classic NES AND SNES video games completely free of charge. At that time there were only 5 titles, but the list has been updated and it is now possible to enjoy a total of 8 retro experiences.

Capcom Town celebrates the franchise’s 40th anniversary with museums, games and more

Specifically, users who access the website will be able to play these proposals:



Mega Man

Mega Man II

Mega Man X

Final Fight

Breath of Fire

Ghosts ‘N Goblins

Super Ghouls ‘N Ghosts

Street Fighter II

It is worth noting that these are the full versions of all the games, so we are sure that many players will remember their childhood. The cherry on the cake? The original manuals are included, so this initiative from the Japanese company is a nostalgia trip. Of course, the quality of the emulation is unknown.

Now, how to access Capcom Town to start playing? It is very simple. The first thing we have to do is visit the website. Next, we click on the arcade room located in the upper right. Finally, we choose the game and the version we want to play.

Enjoy a catalog of retro Capcom experiences

It is important to note that all titles that are available on the website can be enjoyed on PC and mobile devices.

But tell us, which game are you planning to try? Let us read you in the comments.

