A new Friday has begun and, as usual, it is the best time to find out what free games there will be during the weekend. So as we always tell you, no matter what platform you have, there are options for everyone.

During this week Infinity Strash: Dragon Quest The Adventure of Dai was released, but if that is not your type of game, don’t worry, since there are several alternatives that you can try without spending a single peso from today until next Sunday 1 October.

PlayStation 5 / PlayStation 4

PlayStation Plus

Saints Row ― (PS4 and PS5) Available until October 2 Black Desert – Traveler Edition ― (PS4) Available until October 2 Generation Zero ― (PS4 and PS5) Available until October 2 Riders Republic ― Available until October 1 October We Were Here Expeditions: The FriendShip ― Available until October 13

Xbox Series X/S – Xbox One

Free Play Days (con Core o Xbox Game Pass)

Riders Republic ― Available until October 1 Shredders ― Available until October 1 Ed-0: Zombie Uprising ― Available until October 1 We Were Here Expeditions: The FriendShip ― 10-hour trial, available until October 13

PC

Steam

RPG Maker MV ― (Open Beta) Available until October 1 We Were Here Expeditions: The FriendShip ― Available until October 13

Epic Games Store

Soulstice ― Available until October 5 at 9:00 AM Model Builder ― Available until October 5 at 9:00 AM We Were Here Expeditions: The FriendShip ― Available until October 13

Nintendo Switch

Eastward ― Available until October 3 on Nintendo Switch Online Pokémon Stadium 2 ― Available on Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack

As you could see, the next few days look quite promising with games that can provide hours and hours of fun, so you just need to decide which one you will try first.

