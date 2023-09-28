If you love going out to the movies as a family and you haven’t seen movies suitable for adults and children on the billboards, this time we bring good news for you.

Starting next week FICG Cineteca will screen children’s films for freethe screenings will be outdoors in the Promenade area, they will begin next Wednesday, October 4 and will end on Sunday, the 8th.

Below we share the billboard so you can select your favorite and spend a pleasant day with your family.

Billboard

Wednesday, October 4

Baby sharks-6:00 p.m.

This is a National Geographic documentary that seeks to put into perspective the vulnerability of these animals during their development.

Thursday, October 5

Shark queens-6:00 p.m.

Another National Geographic documentary in which researchers try to discover if female sharks rule the ocean.

Friday, October 6

Percy Jackson and the Sea of ​​Monsters-4:00 p.m.

It is a modern version of Greek mythology which follows the adventures of Poseidon’s son, Percy Jackson.

Pirates of the Caribbean: Death’s Chest-6:00 p.m.

In this Pirates of the Caribbean adventure you will accompany Captain Jack Sparrow in the search for the cursed chest.

Saturday October 7

Surprise movie-4:00 p.m.

Winter’s great adventure, the dolphin-6:00 p.m.

Film based on real events that tells the story of the famous dolphin without a fin that was found by a child stranded on a beach.

Sunday October 8

Finding Dory – 4:00 p.m.

In this film Nemo and Marlin accompany the forgetful Dori on an adventure to find her family.

Free Willy-6:00 p.m.

A boy is in charge of working to free an orca that lives in a small tank at an amusement park.

The location of the Cineteca is Av. Periférico Manuel Gómez Morin 1695, Rinconada de La Azalea.

YC

Themes

Read Also

Get the latest news in your email

Everything you need to know to start your day

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions