They went for methane and came back with hydrogen. Not long ago, while working in Lorraine to evaluate the levels of methane gas hidden in the region’s subsoil, a team of French researchers came across a discovery as unexpected as it was promising: white hydrogen. Very, very much, a large pocket of natural hydrogen that, at least according to its initial estimates, could become the largest deposit of this type of gas known to date.

A very lucky stroke of luck… with enormous potential.

What happened? That chance has demonstrated once again the extremely important role it plays in the history of science and technology. While the team of Jaques Pironon and Philippe de Donato, both from the University of Lorraine and the French National Center for Scientific Research (CNRS), inspected the Lorraine region to assess subsoil methane levels and decide whether its exploitation would be viable , they came across something else: natural hydrogen in such a concentration that it leads them to speculate with the largest deposit in the world.

But… Is it that big? Yes. At least according to initial estimates, which researchers will still have to work on. The data have been presented by Pironon and Donato themselves in The Conversation: when analyzing the rock strata and methane deposits, they discovered a high proportion of hydrogen, with a concentration level that seemed to increase as one descended.

At 1,100 meters underground, 14% hydrogen was reached and at 1,250 meters, 20%, which has led experts to speculate that at 3,000 m the content could exceed 90%. With the data obtained at 1,100 m, they have also concluded that the Lorena deposit could contain up to 46 million tons of white hydrogen. Both experts already speak of the “largest natural hydrogen deposit in the world” and recall that if their calculations are finally confirmed, the deposit would be equivalent to more than half of the world’s annual production of gray hydrogen.

How did they find it? Jacques Pironon and Philippe de Donato are the first to admit that they were not looking for a hydrogen deposit, but if the Lorraine discovery has been possible it is thanks, in large part, to the technology they used in their expedition. Its purpose was another, slightly different one: to evaluate the level of methane gas hidden in the subsoil of Lorraine and calculate its quantity to, in the end, determine whether its local production could be viable or not.

And for that purpose they were equipped with the SysMoG probe, a tool that allowed them to analyze the gas dissolved in water in rock formations up to 1,200 m deep. With these resources they checked the concentration of hydrogen.

And from now on, what? The results are promising, but there is still work ahead. In their article in The Conversation, the CNRS experts are in fact as enthusiastic about the results as they are cautious in presenting them: they clarify that the total calculation of 46 million tons of hydrogen is the result of their model and in the headline and start of the chronicle resort to the conditional to avoid categorical statements: “In the subsoil of the region the largest gas reserve in the world known so far could be hidden.”

Is there a plan? Yes. Pironon and de Donato clarify that the path to extract the valuable resource is already “well laid out.” Now they must demonstrate that the hydrogen is distributed uniformly in a basin of 490 square kilometers, for which they will deploy the SysMoG probe in wells near the place where they detected the hydrogen, in Foschviller. Another challenge ahead is to demonstrate that the concentration of hydrogen continues to grow when it goes above 1,200 m.

“Unfortunately, in the Lorraine region there are no boreholes that would allow a probe to be sent to such a depth,” clarify the experts, who propose an excavation of up to 3,000 m to demonstrate precisely that the gas concentration increases when the ground is dug. “If this is the case, we will confirm the presence of an exceptional deposit of natural hydrogen, larger than any other discovered, and we will be able to make a realistic estimate of its scale.”

Are alone? Not at all. The discovery is promising enough to have already attracted the interest of commercial partners and institutions, both French and international, interested in financing the project. The necessary permits now remain. If all goes well, those responsible hope to carry out the work through the REGALOR II program, which they hope to start in the short term: in the first quarter of 2024 with a duration of three or four years.

But… What is white hydrogen? Hydrogen that is generated naturally and arises in the subsoil due—details the Colombian Geological Service—”due to the interaction of water with rocks and other types of chemical reactions.” That peculiar chromatic label, “white”, helps us, among other things, to better understand the origin of the gas and assess its possible environmental impact compared to the rest of the types of hydrogen, each identified by a different color.

It is not strange to read, for example, about “black or brown” hydrogen, which requires non-renewable fuels; the “gray” or “blue”, which use natural gas, although with significantly different processes that differ in their final carbon footprint; and above all the “green” one, produced with the electrolysis of water and which stands out for being free of CO2. Mali stands out on the map of white hydrogen, where the Bourakébougou well is located, with an annual production of five tons.

Cover image: Solexperts (L. Vançon)

