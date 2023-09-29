Is Françafrique dead?

«I have been hearing its end announced for years: not only from presidents François Hollande and Emmanuel Macron, but even before that from Jacques Chirac and François Mitterrand. But Françafrique is a system of power and at the same time a method of control, which allows France to continue to exploit its privileged ties with former colonies and to hold an important position on the international scene. Over time it evolved from direct rule of these countries to a much more subtle rule, which is still in place. From the independence of the former colonies to today it has been constantly remodeled and can take various forms.”

Which?

«The CFA franc, for starters: it circulates in 14 African countries. It has a clear colonial origin and does not help the development of local economies. Then there is military cooperation.”

An aspect now called into question by the withdrawal announced by Macron in Niger.

«In Niger, Burkina Faso and Mali it is more difficult and seems to be coming to an end, but in other countries it continues, taking on a visible and a less known form».

Please explain better.

«On the one hand, there is the presence of troops on the field, the most visible form of military cooperation: we all saw it with the Serval and Barkhane operations. On the other hand, however, there are military instructors, employed within the armies of the various countries to whom they offer consultancy and training services. Not to mention the supply of weapons and equipment to the armed forces of the former colonies.”

Why then do we talk about the decline of French influence?

«Because other countries gain influence in the region. Turkey, China, Russia and other nations offer African states new opportunities for economic collaboration. It is international competition, which is the essence of the current world economic system. When new actors come into play, they take away space from the previous ones. But the figures tell another story.”

Which?

«The market share of French companies in African countries has decreased, but in absolute terms the value of these shares is still increasing and the desire of the French power to maintain its influence on these states has remained unchanged».

What has changed then?

«La Françafrique is reconfiguring itself, expanding to countries that were not part of the French colonies».

Can you give us an example?

«East Africa. Total Energy, the main national oil company, is increasingly active in Uganda and Mozambique and is increasing its influence in these countries, even if they are not French speaking.”

New conquests?

«Macron also re-established good relations with Rwanda, where France had a bad reputation due to the role played by its military and officials during the genocide of the Tutsi in 1994. He managed to start a new collaboration on an economic and military level with a English-speaking country, increasingly important for having influence in Africa.”

In the meantime, however, the French image seems compromised in the former colonies.

«The civilian populations are exhausted by the governments supported by Paris and this has fueled the rejection towards France. Especially because of the economic disaster caused by leaders who have not improved the well-being of their people.”

Has cooperation not brought development?

«We at Survie have analyzed debt as one of the tools of economic domination exploited by France and Western countries in general. There has been no change on this issue. To date, for example, almost 15% of Niger’s revenue is used to repay international loans. It is a very heavy burden for the budget of the African state which, according to the UN, is the second poorest in the world in terms of human development. Despite the vast mineral resources it possesses, such as uranium, and international aid, the life of the population has not improved.”

Why?

«Because this aid is always conditional on other economic opportunities offered to companies in France and other Western countries. When we talk about economic cooperation, we are often talking about projects led by European companies, preferably the same ones to which these states are already indebted. It’s a vicious circle: we lend money to these countries to finance infrastructure projects to be built by our own companies.”

Is it also a media problem?

“Naturally. It can be difficult for the public to access information about what is really happening in Africa, especially if the media is owned by companies with interests in these countries, such as the Bolloré group. But it is also true that many newspapers produce critical analyzes of this situation. But it is also a question of identity.”

In what sense?

«France also built its national identity through the possession of colonies and this is why Françafrique continues to exist because in reality the country has never completely abandoned the idea of ​​its own empire and is still willing to maintain it. For France, Africa is the key to its global influence.”

Do the promised aid and investments serve this purpose?

«The main problem is that, in most cases, these works do not lead to real development and do not improve people’s access to water, energy, education and health. While this is precisely what those countries really need.”

Paris is not alone in using these methods.

«No, but France has an, let’s say, institutional advantage».

Meaning what?

«We look at the tax, land, mining or judicial system rules in former colonies. They are all “copied” from the French system and this is clearly an advantage for our companies. Nobody, neither China nor Turkey nor Russia can boast this kind of influence in French-speaking countries.”

However, the new powers are also trying to gain influence in Africa.

«Many countries in the area have forms of economic cooperation with China and Russia, which are obtaining land, mining authorizations, etc. Of course they are interested in investing and are also carrying out important infrastructure projects, but they are not trying to structure local societies and economic, legal and financial systems in their own image.”

Giorgia Meloni proposes the “Mattei Plan” for the development, including infrastructural, of the continent and even Macron seems to agree. Could this be a solution to slow down migratory flows?

«From what I understand, Meloni’s proposal places the emphasis above all on energy and in particular on guaranteeing Italy a stable supply of hydrocarbons, given the lack of Russian supplies for the war in Ukraine. Macron also underlined the need to send development aid to African countries to curb immigration to Europe. But these are things that have been said for 40 years.”

Is it a recipe that is already old?

«The mantra is: “Let’s help these countries and their standard of living will improve”. But in the last 50 years their development rate has decreased. The solution is not to send aid in exchange for local resources. What would really help these countries is to allow them to take control of their own destiny and directly control the profits generated by the exploitation of their resources.”

Come?

«Let’s take Gabon, where a coup d’état recently took place. The country has significant oil production but gets less than 20% of the revenue from oil extracted domestically: it’s a bad deal. But here’s the point, if they could profit from these activities they could develop and take control of their own destiny.”