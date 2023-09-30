loading…

Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev arrived to visit the Kapustin Yar rocket launch site, in the Astrakhan Region. Photo/Sputnik/Ekaterina Shtukina

MOSCOW – Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev confirmed Moscow will add more new territories to its territory.

Medvedev made the remarks on the first anniversary of the country’s unification with the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics, as well as the Zaporozhye and Kherson regions.

“Residents of the four regions took part in a referendum a year ago and made the decision to stay with their Motherland,” Medvedev wrote on his Telegram channel on Saturday (30/9/2023).

“This choice is not only a symbol of the restoration of historical justice but also the unity of the Russian people, their extraordinary will and dedication,” he explained.

Speaking about the ongoing fighting in Ukraine, Medvedev, who now serves as deputy chairman of Russia’s Security Council, insisted, “Moscow’s military operations will continue until the current regime in Kiev is destroyed and Russia’s native territories are liberated from the enemy.”

“Victory will be ours. And there will be more new regions in Russia,” wrote the former president.

The signing of the agreement merging the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), Lugansk (LPR), and the Zaporozhye and Kherson regions with the Russian state took place in the Kremlin on September 30, 2022.

This follows referendums in four regions held between September 23 and 27 last year.

During the voting, the number of those in favor of unification with Russia reached 99.23% in the DPR, 98.42% in the LPR, 87% in the Kherson Region, and 93.11% in the Zaporozhye Region.

The results have not been recognized by Ukrainian authorities and their supporters in the West.

In his speech on Saturday, Russian President Vladimir Putin said, “The unification of the new territories was a deliberate, long-awaited, hard-won and truly popular decision… made collectively through a referendum in full accordance with the norms -international norms.”

