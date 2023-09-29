This news is not directly related to Nintendo. However, perhaps in a few months or years it could interest Nintendo Switch and Star Wars fans.

Specifically, it has been confirmed that the newly formed video game development studio, That’s No Moonmade up of developers from acclaimed studios like Naughty Dog, Infinity Ward and Bungie, has revealed that they are working on a popular IP for your first video game.

This information was shared through the social profile of one of the team’s writers. Although the name of the studio, That’s No Moon, has a clear connection with Star Wars, so far it is not known if they are actually working on a franchise related to this universe. Either way, given the track record of its developers’ parent studios, this project sounds like something worth keeping a close eye on in the future.

The experience and skills accumulated in previous studies by the members of That’s No Moon suggest that we can expect a project of high quality and great relevance in the video game industry. At Ruetir.com we will be very attentive to inform you about it!

What did you think of the news? You can share it in the comments. Don’t forget that you can also review the 110 best Nintendo Switch games in 2023.

Fuente.