Back from injury, the absences of Vlahovic and Milik open the doors for him from the start against Dea: the opportunity to be exploited after a summer in the balance

Giovanni Albanese

30 September – Turin

Atalanta-Juventus becomes the great opportunity for Moise Kean. It will be his turn in the absence of Dusan Vlahovic and Arek Milik, alongside Federico Chiesa who seems to be able to become the new technical leader of Max Allegri’s team. The class of 2000 will have the opportunity to show off, changing the inertia of his season. So far he has shown himself to be a good wingman but has not left his mark: in the 28 total minutes played in three games he has not shone. It will be his first as a starter.

BELONGING

For Moise Kean it was yet another summer in the balance. Some Italian and especially foreign clubs have explored him to have him on loan, Juve wanted to lock him down: they would only talk about it for an indispensable offer, for a permanent transfer. Also because the Bianconeri bought him from Everton in the summer of 2022 for 28 million (after an expensive two-year loan), as a result he still weighs heavily on the budget. The player in Turin is in his comfort zone: he grew up in the Juventus club from a very young age, he went through the entire youth process and for this reason he has a stronger sense of belonging than others. What is certain is that he would like to play more: also because – as coach Luciano Spalletti himself pointed out to him, during a visit to Continassa a few weeks ago – he also has a good chance of being included in the squad for the Italian national team.

OCCASION

The opportunity that Kean can seize in Bergamo is one of the most tempting. The attacker can prove to be the best alternative to Vlahovic, considering that Milik can also play as a second striker and therefore as an alternative to Chiesa. Last year Kean scored 8 goals (7 in the league and one in the Champions League) in 40 total appearances: this year he is aiming for double figures, but to reach the goal he must first find continuity of employment. Allegri never denied him his trust, even when he was a bit uneven in his performances. Moise has different characteristics from all the other teammates in the department and can certainly be useful during the year, but it is up to him to be ready for the coach’s calls. Against Atalanta, alongside Chiesa, he will be able to play his cards best to convince the coach more.

September 30 – 4.54pm

