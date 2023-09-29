Tonight (from 03:00 until 2 October at 18:59), players on PlayStation 5 can try for free Foamstarsthe foam-based 4v4 shooter Square Enixin the version open beta by downloading the game from the PlayStation Store.

L’”OPEN BETA PARTY” offer two game modes“SHIT THE STAR” and “HAPPY SURVIVAL IN THE FOAM BATH”, with eight characters to choose from (Soa, ΔGITO, Tonix, Jet Justice, Mel T, The Baristador, Rave Breaker and Pen Gwyn), each with unique playstyles, weapons and abilities.

Additionally, FOAMSTARS is compatible with the unique features of the PlayStation 5 controller. You can have fun intuitively shooting foam with adaptive triggers and haptic feedback vibrations. The game also supports motion sensor, which allows you to use gyroscopic aiming to control the weapon.

Access to the beta will be available from the start of the beta. You don’t need a PlayStation Plus subscription to join the party.

Here is the weekend program with the different world times, the one to take into consideration for us in Italy is the last on the list:

Friday 29 September 6.00pm PDT – Sunday 1 October 11.59pm PDT Saturday 30 September 2.00am BST – Monday 2 October 7.59am BST

Saturday 30 September 3:00 CEDT – Monday 2 October 8:59 CEDT

Players who participate in the “OPEN BETA PARTY” will automatically receive an exclusive cosmetic item for the character of Soa upon downloading the full game, coming soon in early 2024. To redeem the exclusive item, players will need to download FOAMSTARS after its early 2024 release with the same PlayStation Network account used to download the beta.