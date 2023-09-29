The secret mystery of one of the animatronics in the FNAF movie is finally solved. A leak has revealed his identity!

Since the first trailers for the Five Nights at Freddy’s movie began to appear, a big doubt arose with one of the characters that appeared on the screen. Blumhouse Productions and Universal had left in the air what exactly was one of the animatronics that were seen in the taxi scene, and a filtration has finally revealed this secret of fnaf movie.

In the last few hours, a production document for this adaptation has appeared on the internet which, in addition to comments from Scott Cawthon, includes quite a few details about the plot and plot. Thanks to this, it has been discovered that the animatronic that goes with Abby in the taxi it is Golden Freddyand not a destroyed Freddy, as was thought.

This revelation is very important, because it finishes fitting the pieces of the theory that began to be built when an unpublished scene from the film was leaked. And it is very possible that Mike’s little sister’s imaginary friend is this Golden Freddy who ends up accompanying her. What role exactly will he have in the plot?

That is another mystery that remains in the air until the day of the premiere. Although some lucky people are already seeing it, the FNAF movie keeps another secret to fuel the debate about its animatronics. What will happen when Golden Freddy goes with Abby to the compound? What will happen if he crosses paths with Freddy?

Fuente