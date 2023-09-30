The FNAF movie is generating great expectations. We have spent these days of know what is possibly one of the biggest novelties of the film adaptation, to arrive and see that the most specialized film critics have already had the pleasure of viewing the film in theaters. Whose reviews will be available from the middle of next month.

With all this, the adaptation of Five Nights at Freddy’s will now feature a cameo by a famous YouTuber. Specifically it will be the Youtuber MatPat the one that will appear at some point in the Five Nights at Freddy’s movie, a most curious detail.

SCOOP: Youtuber MatPat has a cameo in the Five Nights at Freddy’s movie pic.twitter.com/CcPGW7J22D — MyTimeToShineHello (@MyTimeToShineH) September 29, 2023

The FNAF movie already has its corresponding release date in theaters, and fans are eager to know what it has in store for us. What is true is that, after a rather turbulent development over the yearsthe film project based on Scott Cawthon’s games has reached its long-awaited end.

In a few days we will have the luxury of knowing How has the movie developed?a, not only for specialized critics but also for the ordinary community and users, who in the end are the most important.

Via: Twitter “X”