Equipped with a high-capacity laser beam, this powerful flashlight will get you out of more than one trouble if you are left in the dark in the middle of nowhere. Be careful it burns!

We have seen many flashlights that illuminate hundreds of meters, but FlashTorch is the first flashlight that can light a bonfire, fry an egg… and even melt metal! You can see it in the opening video of the news.

This flashlight uses a very powerful laser to emit light. But that same laser generates so much heat that it can be used to tasks where a fire is needed. From lighting a bonfire at a campsite, to cooking, and even, as the advertising states and can be seen in the video, melting metal.

The most powerful version of FlashTorch It has a power of 250 W, and emits light with a brightness of 12,000 lumens. So it can illuminate dozens of meters away. There is a more limited version, with a power of 100 W and about 4,100 lumens of white brightness.

The incendiary lantern

FlashTorch is made of military-grade anodized aluminum, so it resists bumps and falls. The expected life of the halogen lamp is 2,000 hours. It can last a lifetime, since a flashlight is not something you use all the time.

The flashlight has two modes of use. A narrow but powerful light cone for search tasks, and a more open cone for ambient lighting, or for dangerous places where you must see around you.

Rechargeable battery lasts 20 to 80 minutes, depending on the power selected. A little less if you use it to light a fire. It can be recharged without having to remove the battery.

These types of flashlights are a great success among employees who work at night, campers, or people who spend time outdoors. The 250W model is priced at $399, and is already sold out. The 100 W one costs $249. Send to everyone.

FlashTorch, the flashlight capable of lighting a bonfire, frying an egg or melting metal, is a good example of tools that go beyond their natural function. That’s why they are so successful.