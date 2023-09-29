Get this 512 GB microSD for 16.9 euros less than the MSRP.

This Netac microSD is compatible with a wide variety of devices

Join the conversation

If you are looking for a microSD card large capacity, reliable and cheap, then you have to take a look at the offer. On Amazon there is a 512 GB one on offer with more than 11,600 reviews and a score of 4.5 stars out of 5 which can be yours for less than 40 euros. This card is perfect for expanding the storage of your mobile phone, tablet or Nintendo Switch.

The 512 GB Netac microSD card usually costs 55.99 euros, but now you can take advantage of the discount of 30 % offered by Amazon and get it for only 39.09 euros. Needless to say, it is a very tempting price, as well as an opportunity that you cannot miss. By the way, as this is a limited time offer, it can end at any time.

Netac microSD card (512GB)

Get the 512 GB Netac microSD for less than 40 euros on Amazon

At the performance level, this 512 GB microSD has a Read speed up to 100 MB/s and a writing speed of up to 30 MB/s. It is not the fastest card on the market, but it must be taken into account that it costs less than 40 euros. But this is not all, it is worth mentioning that it is compatible with the UHS-I standard and has the A1 classification, which guarantees good operation with applications and games.

This microSD card is also resistant to water, shocks, x-rays and extreme temperatures. So you won’t have to worry about its durability or losing your data. In this sense it has nothing to send to other cards that cost much more.

Netac microSD card (512GB)

It goes without saying that it is one of the best options on the market to expand the storage of your tablet, smartphone or Nintendo Switch for little money. So, don’t hesitate and get the Netac 512 GB before the offer ends or runs out. If you have the Nintendo console and usually buy games in digital format, you can have your favorite games in one place and always available. There are some titles that take up a lot, so it is highly recommended to have a high-capacity card, so you don’t have to delete games so often to free up space.

Join the conversation

This article suggests objective and independent products and services that may be of interest to readers. When the user makes a purchase through the specific links that appear in this news, Alfa Beta Juega receives a commission. Join the Alfa Beta Juega bargain channel to find out about the best offers before anyone else.