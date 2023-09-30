Now that Inter have been caught again, we need to maintain the top spot. Here are the strengths that Pioli can count on

And now that the derby has also been absorbed into the rankings, we need to understand what the best ways are to hold onto this first place. Especially with a hellish calendar upon us – on paper certainly worse than Inter, even if slip-ups with the smaller teams are always lurking – which will see the Devil face Lazio, Genoo, Juve and Napoli by the end of October. Let’s say, however, that the trip to Cagliari, in addition to the three points, offered various kinds of comfort to keep ourselves firmly on the top step of the podium.

depth of the rose

In Sardinia it was evident. Evident as it had never happened. Pioli, who after the match explained his satisfaction in being able to count on a deeper squad (“I started with this objective and the club was good at accommodating me. I don’t have a lot of players and I prefer it, I have a few of them ready to play” ), brought the Devil back on par with Inter using the B version of his team. That is, Leao and Giroud out at the same time (to many fans, before the match, it seemed like football blasphemy), Okafor and Chukwueze in. Adli’s real time finally struck in the median and Florenzi settled down without any problems on Calabria’s grounds. Result: Giroud didn’t even have to enter the pitch and Leao was able to allow himself – so to speak – to do so quite listlessly, considering the 3-1 already achieved. The rotations, continuing to play every three days, are destined to continue as soon as possible.

the goal co-op

Away to Cagliari aside, let’s say that Milan in this first part of the season hasn’t really stood out for its great effectiveness in front of goal. However, there is one fact that Pioli likes a lot: in the first six days of the championship, seven players found their way to the net. In descending order of goals: Giroud (4), Leao (3), Pulisic (2), Tomori, Hernandez, Loftus-Cheek and Okafor. All while waiting for Chukwueze and Jovic to also unlock their skills, two who have a useful gift of seasonal goals in their possession. The coop is waiting for new members.

the importance of feeling involved

This is a fundamental psychological aspect. And the coach’s fresh words regarding a deep but not numerically exaggerated squad (24 movement elements) come in handy again: “Maybe you can also pay something immediately, but in the long term we will have benefits with more motivated players and less injuries. I won’t make the changes just for the many matches, but also to keep the team’s level high.” At the moment, apart from obviously the long-term patients Bennacer and Caldara, the only outfield player who has not yet set foot on the pitch is the new defense signing Pellegrino. The others, after the employment of Adli and Romero in Cagliari, have all been called to work at least once. Hierarchies obviously exist, but the rotations this year are particularly engaging.

ductility

One of the coach’s workhorses: players capable of playing multiple roles, covering multiple positions. And so Okafor acted as deputy Leao but also as deputy Giroud, Pulisic was alternated right and left, Florenzi ditto, Kalulu can play full back as well as central defender and Krunic… he can do everything. Knowing that you can adapt an element into a second role, perhaps to allow another to breathe, is undoubtedly an advantage.

securities

Then, of course, there is the safe second-hand market. Leao and Giroud combined have added 7 goals and 4 assists so far this season. The Frenchman is the natural terminal of the tactical development set by Pioli, while Rafa is simply the more talented player. On days when Oly manages to become the natural outlet of the attacking phase, and the Portuguese plays without exaggerating with prestige numbers, Milan is capable of hurting anyone.

