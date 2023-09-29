The Five Nights at Freddy’s movie will soon hit theaters in Mexico and the world. As the release date approaches, fans begin to come up with all kinds of theories about the possible cameos that could make an appearance. Unfortunately, there is bad news on this front.

Overnight, Five Nights at Freddy’s became one of the most popular horror franchises of the last decade. Much of its success comes from content creators who made videos and livestreams of the original video game, leading to sequels, spin-offs, and ultimately a movie.

Mark Edward Fischbach, better known as Markiplier, was one of the YouTubers who gave visibility to the game thanks to his humor videos. To contextualize, its first gameplay of the title has more than 113 million views on YouTube.

With this in mind, many followers believed that the content creator could appear in the adaptation directed by Emma Tammi. Will she have a cameo?

Did Markiplier appear in the Five Nights at Freddy’s movie?

At the beginning of 2023, the influencer slowed down the pace at which he uploaded videos to his YouTube channel. He explained that the reason was due to his work on a new feature film. As expected, his followers speculated that the project in which he participated was the film inspired by the horror game.

Shortly after, however, Mark Edward Fischbach addressed the rumors about his involvement in the feature film and shared some bad news. Specifically, he denied his participation in the adaptation of Five Nights at Freddy’s and assured that he was working on another film instead of him.

Markiplier proclaimed himself the King of Five Nights at Freddy’s

“No, it’s not the FNAF film, it’s my film. And it’s something I’m very, very proud of. And it’s something that took a lot more work than I previously thought, but at the same time it’s something that will be infinitely more rewarding than I thought,” Markiplier said in the broadcast.

That said, the YouTuber looked carefully at the camera and hinted that he had inside information about the film starring Matthew Lillard and Josh Hutcherson.

“Don’t ask me anything about the movie. Oh my god, the things I definitely couldn’t tell you about the FNAF movie that I really don’t know. Wink. I don’t know anything. Or do I? Ask. No. I don’t know anything,” the creator joked. of content.

Of course, there is always the possibility that the YouTuber is lying and actually appears on the tape. For now, we can only trust his word.

Markiplier working on the adaptation of Iron Lung, an independent game

Although fans will be left wanting to see Markiplier in the Five Nights at Freddy’s movie, the director confirmed that there will be many easter eggs that will excite fans of the franchise.

But tell us, what do you think of this news? Did you expect to see the influencer on the tape? Let us read you in the comments.

