The first Five Nights at Freddy’s movie has not yet debuted, but its fans are already hoping that Blumhouse will take advantage of the franchise’s universe to make more adaptations. Fortunately, the company and Emma Tammi, director of the first film, are very interested in this idea.

Previously, Blumhouse admitted that it would love to adapt more Five Nights at Freddy’s games to bring them to the big screen. Now, Tammi revealed that she would be fascinated by making at least a trilogy with the universe of the horror series.

Five Nights at Freddy’s could have several movies

Five Nights at Freddy’s could have a movie trilogy

In a chat with SFX Magazine (via GamesRadar), Tammi admitted that she is in love with the Five Nights at Freddy’s universe, so she would like to see more movies in the future.

He acknowledged that for now he cannot confirm anything, since everything depends on the success of the first film. He also commented that, if there is a possibility, he would love to be a part of the franchise’s upcoming projects.

“I think we would all feel very lucky to be able to continue making movies in this universe and with these characters. It will all depend on how things go with this first one, but if we were lucky enough to make more, I would absolutely like to participate and I would feel lucky to that they would include me in those sequels, if they were to happen,” said Tammi.

As we told you, Blumhouse also wants to make more films that adapt other games in the saga. This is because Jason Blum, founder and current CEO of the company, is a fan of the video games and the series in general. So, the chances of it happening are high.

Extending the Five Nights at Freddy’s cinematic universe would be entirely possible, since the series has many games and fan theories that have expanded its lore over the years. Although a sequel has not been confirmed for now, the doors to making one are always open.

