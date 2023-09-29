The Five Nights at Freddy’s movie will be full of great easter eggs related to the franchise’s games and fan theories. There will be so many that Emma Tammi, the director of the film, assured that fans of the series will have to watch the production several times to discover them all.

Five Nights at Freddy’s movie promises many Easter eggs

Find out: Five Nights at Freddy’s: the movie will change this key detail of the game’s plot

Related video: Video games that should be movies or series

Five Nights at Freddy’s movie will be full of great Easter eggs

During an interview with SFX Magazine (via GamesRadar), Tammi stated that the film will be full of references that fans will love and identify with no problem. However, she noted that some Easter eggs will be very obvious, while others will be more hidden.

For this reason, he believes that some details will go unnoticed the first time fans enjoy the film. Because of this, he thinks that lovers of the saga will have to watch the film several times to discover all its references and secrets.

“Well, I can’t reveal any of that. I will say this: I think some (easter eggs) will be immediately obvious. Then I think others will be discovered when you watch the tape a second or third time. We have some things that are a little more buried and that may not be noticed at first,” said the director.

On the other hand, Tammi mentioned that she was initially unfamiliar with the franchise’s universe. However, she discovered it little by little and was delighted. In this way she realized that Five Nights at Freddy’s had everything necessary to reach theaters.

“I think my biggest impression was that this is such a cool atmospheric world that it’s perfect to be adapted into a feature film. So I came in with the idea of ​​what this space and this place and this journey would feel like in a film format, and That excited me,” concluded the director.

In case you missed it: Five Nights at Freddy’s: Juan Guarnizo and MAAU did not want to participate in the film for these reasons

Find all the news related to Five Nights at Freddy’s and its movie at this link.

Related video: The problem with Poppy Playtime and Five Nights at Freddy’s imitators

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Telegram / Google News

Fuente