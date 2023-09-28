Google today presented Fitbit Charge 6, its new activity bracelet specialized in fitness and sports outdoors and in the gym, with great improvements, and a very interesting price.

The new version of Fitbit’s best-selling sports bracelet is here, featuring important new features. Fitbit Charge 6 embraces artificial intelligence to make more precise measurements, and also integrates applications such as Google Maps, YouTube Music or Google Walletso you can forget about your cell phone.

The activity bracelet Fitbit Charge 6 uses a machine learning algorithm (artificial intelligence) to improve the accuracy of heart rate measurements by 60%. These more precise measurements make the rest of the data from exercise apps, or those that generate statistics, also more accurate.

The ECG app sends you notifications in case of excessively high or low heart rate, and helps you keep your heartbeat under control at all times. You can see it in the opening video of the news.

Other health parameters that it manages are oxygen saturation, heart rate variability, or respiratory rate.

Fitbit merges with Google

Google bought Fitbit a few years ago, and although it has maintained the brand, little by little it has left its mark. This is demonstrated more than ever with the Fitbit Charge 6 sports bracelet.

The bracelet integrates Google apps, YouTube Music, Google Maps, and Google Wallet. This means that you can listen to music, follow a route or pay from the bracelet, without having to access your mobile.

The new smartband doubles the number of sports it can record, going from 20 to 40 exercise modes. Among the new features are skiing, snowboarding or surfing.

And thanks to GPS built into the bracelet itselfyou can track your outdoor workouts.

A very interesting novelty is that Now you can zoom the screen by simply double tapping. This is very useful if you have trouble reading the fine print, or want to see a result more clearly.

As is the Fitbit tradition, it is compatible with and integrates data with numerous gym exercise machines and specialized apps such as NordicTrack, Peloton, Concept2 and Tonal.

Other important functions of Fitbit Charge 6 son sleep trackingwhich gives you a score based on its quality, and the stress meterwith plans to reduce it.

Includes six months of Fitbit Premium, where you can access thousands of training sessions, from HIIT or cycling to cardio dance and much more. And also to numerous mindfulness sessions.

Fitbit Charge 6 is now on sale on Amazon and other stores, at a price of 159.95 euros. Fitbit has also launched a new Ocean textile band and the Hazel sports band, compatible with the Charge 6 and Charge 5 bracelets.