First in almost 30 years, the UN will send a mission to Nagorno-Karabakh. Photo/Illustration

NEW YORK – PBB will send the mission to Nagorno-Karabakh for the first time in 30 years. The international organization will work to meet humanitarian needs after Azerbaijan reclaimed the territory and triggered a large exodus of refugees.

“The government of Azerbaijan and the UN have agreed on a mission to the region. “The mission will take place over the weekend,” said spokesperson for the UN Secretary General, Stephane Dujarric, as quoted by Al Jazeera, Saturday (30/9/2023).

“We haven’t had access to it for 30 years, because the geopolitical situation is very complicated and complicated,” he added.

“So, it is very important for us to be able to enter,” he continued, adding that the mission would be carried out by air from Azerbaijan.

He said a team of about a dozen people led by the UN’s humanitarian affairs department would assess the needs of people who remained in the region and those who moved.

“And of course, this needs to be reminded of the need for everyone to respect international law and especially international human rights law,” he said.

The announcement came after Armenia asked the International Court of Justice to order Azerbaijan to withdraw all its troops from civilian areas in Nagorno-Karabakh so that the UN can have safe access, the international justice body said.

The International Court of Justice in February ordered Azerbaijan to ensure free movement through the Lachin corridor to and from the disputed territory, then an intermediary step in a legal dispute with neighboring Armenia.