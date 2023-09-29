The concept of a 15-minute city responds to an area in which, within a 15-minute walk radius, you have all the essential basic services. Find out here if your neighborhood qualifies as a 15-minute city.

One of the things you definitely look at when you are going to move is the distance at which you have your job, the children’s school, supermarkets or even the subway.

There is concept called 15 minute city which can help you check if you have all this in a radius that you can do on foot without much problem.

To be exact, this concept responds to the fact that The area in which you live must have all the essential basic services within a 15-minute walk radius.which are included in this list:

Supply: Food (supermarkets and stores), banking and service stations. Health: Health care (Hospitals or Health centers) and pharmacies. Work: Employability (employee of the companies located/active workers) and means of public transport. Quality of Life: Green areas and official organizations. Leisure: Hospitality (bars, hotels and restaurants) and entertainment (sports facilities, cinemas and auditoriums). Education: Schools and institutes.

It is possible that when you are going to move or are thinking about doing so, you start using Google Maps to check what you have within a stone’s throw, but it is a somewhat expensive and boring task.

If this is your case, DataCentric has developed a 15-minute interactive city map to know if the area you have in mind meets this concept, something that will surely make your life easier.

Currently, in Spain, more than 60% of inhabitants have access to essential services less than 15 minutes away on foot or by bicycle.

Here you have a global image that shows in color patterns the cities that meet this premise. If you want to play something else, it is best that you enter the link and use the interactive map to clear your doubts.

DataCentric

Maximum walking distance, 15 min.: Radius of 1,200 meters (light green color). Maximum cycling distance, 15 min.: Radius of 2,400 meters (dark green color). Non-compliant areas are painted in light red. If your area is in red it is because it does not comply with one of the 6 categories, activate layer by layer to see which category/s it does not comply with.

Right now, 46% of the population in Spain has all basic services within a 15-minute walk and 15.1% can reach them in 15 minutes by bicycle.

On the other hand, 38.9% do not have all the services within 15 minutes, whether on foot or by bicycle.

The communities with the greatest accessibility to services are Madrid and Cataloniawhile those with the least accessibility are Castilla la Mancha and Extremadura.

In terms of greater proximity in time, the communities of Madrid and Catalonia are those with the highest percentage of their population living within a 15-minute walk of services.

It should be noted that only 4 autonomous communities (Madrid, Catalonia, Aragon and the Basque Country) have more than 50% of their population that can access all the services analyzed within a 15-minute walk.

It is also notable that in large municipalities, 96% of the population already lives in a 15-minute city, where Barcelona and Bilbao stand out as the 15-minute walk city and 15-minute bike ride, respectively.

The Autonomous Community furthest behind is Murciasince it has a lower percentage of the population 15 minutes away, with education, entertainment and living being the categories of services that need the most reinforcement.

The pending subject, logically, continues to be rural Spain: only 12% of its inhabitants live within 15 minutes walk or by bike of all the services analyzed. This would leave a population of 4,977,340 inhabitants with the capacity to improve the aspect under study.