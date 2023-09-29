Thirteen months after the advent of the new ownership, all the most important areas in the management of the club are agreeing with Cardinale’s work

The first birthday has now passed a month – the closing with Elliott shows the date of 31 August 2022 – but in recent times in the Rossoneri house it is rather pleasant to look back and take stock. Where by “home” we mean the parent company. The property, i.e. the RedBird fund created and managed by Gerry Cardinale. Someone who does not particularly like, due to his character and above all his entrepreneurial education, looking back to enjoy the work completed. Sometimes, however, there are particularly successful things that happen quickly. And in short, putting the two factors together is not so obvious. This is exactly what happened at Milan, managing to bring together the two cornerstones of a football club: sporting results and financial sustainability.