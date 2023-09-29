Tickets are now on sale for the 2023 Film Festival, which will be held from October 2 to 5. This is how you can get them.

Movie binge is coming. The Film Festival returns in October 2023, specifically from October 2 to 5offering four consecutive days in which tickets to most Spanish movie theaters will have a single and affordable price: 3,50 euros.

This initiative, organized by the main federation of exhibitors (FECE) and the distributors (Fedicine) and the Institute of Cinematography and Audiovisual Arts (ICAA), seeks to promote attendance at movie theaters as a cultural and social experience. Since its first edition in June 2009, the Film Festival has been an eagerly awaited event and, starting in 2011, it has been held biannually.

Since September 27, movie lovers can now purchase their tickets both online and at box offices and cinema boxes. More than 300 rooms – specifically 326 – throughout Spain have joined this initiative. To find out if a particular theater is participating in the Cine Festival, just consult its website or check the official list of participating theaters on the fiestadelcine website.

In this edition, numerous Spanish provinces join the initiative. Furthermore, in the Community of Madrid, for example, you can find a total of 81 participating movie theaters, as well as 51 theaters in Barcelona, ​​20 in Malaga, 22 in Seville, 27 in Bilbao, and 13 in Murcia, among others. .

Ticket sales for the October 2023 Film Festival begin

During the event, viewers will be able to enjoy all the films in each theater’s catalog at a single price of 3.50 euros per ticket. However, It is important to remember that 3D projections and the specific conditions of some rooms may involve additional costs.

Mention that if you are 18 years old and have purchased the Young Culture Voucher, you can use it to buy your tickets. On the Film Festival website Movies like the following are recommended:

Barbie After. Here it all ends CampeoneX The survivor of Auschwitz Falcon Lake Grand tourism The nun 2 The mercen4rios Megalodon 2: The pit Mission to Mars Mystery in Venice Ninja Monster Turtles: Mutant Chaos Oppenheimer The creator The Equalizer 3

With affordable prices, all kinds of schedules and a selection of films for all tastes, this festival is an opportunity that film lovers cannot miss. So get your tickets now!