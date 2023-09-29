Nebbia Fico: if there is a renovation, it will take place without a total closure of the structure, but it is not known when. And Farinetti is on TV giving lessons on good business and great political ideas





Fico closes, or rather no, it no longer closes. Or maybe he will close later? No, no, what do you think he will never close!? What is certain is that the deadline outlined by Oscar Farinetti on Radio24 a few days ago seems to have disappeared. After the ire of the Chamber of Commerce and the trade unions, who went on a war footing for the national Oscar’s solo shot at the closure of Fico in December, comes the reverse: the world’s Disneyland of food, Fico, will not close at the end of the year.

The lightning that fell on Farinetti was intertwined with the heavy interview with the former Unipol manager Giovanni Consorte who told Affaritaliani how already in 2014, three years before the opening of the centre, he had explained to Bologna that Fico was not financially viable.

The manager’s analyzes are intertwined with the statements released to Il Resto del Carlino by the company’s number one Chamber of Commerce of Bologna, Valerio Veronesi speaking about Fico he said: “We have invested in trust”, e, “Yes, there was a plan. A plan which, when examined in economic terms, has always shown difficulties. Form and substance, as I was saying, and it is from form that trust is generated.”

Instead, these are Farinetti’s statements on Radio24 that infuriated half of Bologna: “Among the things that didn’t go down well with me, let’s say that Fico is one of these”… “On December 31st I will close Fico and then reopen it in April, more beautiful and bigger than before”.

It was later learned that the guru’s intervention had not been agreed upon with anyone: the Bolognese partners were unaware of it. Even more so the unions.

Now, however, we learn that if there is a renovation it will probably take place without a total closure of the structure but only a partial one even if we don’t know exactly when.

The world Disneyland of food desired by Farinetti will not so easily arrive at the new ideas exposed by the Eataly guru on Radio 24: “Fico must be revised, the name will also change, it will be called ‘Grand Tour Italia’ and will represent the journey through the Italy of the regions : you will enter Val D’Aosta, you will exit Sicily and Sardinia passing through all the Italian regions. We will talk about Italian biodiversity, with taverns from the slow food world that will change every month, large educational areas, regions that will bring their local and folkloristic festivals there… it will be an amazing, beautiful thing. Fico will close at the end of December and will reopen in April ‘bigger and more beautiful than before’

“Fico’s 55 workers are not at risk of their jobs”, announced the various actors in the field, but the conditions of the staff of the companies inside the park, many whose contracts are expiring given the non-exceptional economic conditions of the project, they might see a different outcome.

Meanwhile, it is possible to appreciate Oscar Farinetti’s projects on Italian TV, where the creator of Fico is often invited to give lessons on good business and great political ideas.

