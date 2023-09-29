

Fewer and fewer children between the ages of 5 and 18 are members of a sports club. Figures from sports umbrella organization NOC*NSF show that last year in 21 of the 25 municipalities in Overijssel, fewer children were members of an association than five years earlier. Olst-Wijhe and Hengelo saw the largest decrease during that period. According to NOC*NSF, the main reasons are the corona pandemic, when children started exercising less, and the increase in contributions for sports clubs.