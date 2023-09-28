A great friend of Miretti and Soulé, Palladino now dotes on him and often calls him to train with the first team. Four games, four times scored with the Primavera. The dream? First Serie A, then the World Cup…

To convince him to stay at Monza last summer, Palladino called him every day. Andrea Ferraris is a flexible attacking midfielder, he can play as a left winger or second striker. He was born in Turin, grew up in the Juventus youth sector and until 2022 his card was owned by the Juventus club. He arrived in Monzello for the first time at 18 years old. And in the first match of Primavera 2 he immediately scored.