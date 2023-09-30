Ferrari extended the life of the tires used in Suzuka by five laps compared to the strategies studied at the table: too conservative a choice in the Japanese GP so the drivers could have pulled more in the first stint or positive effect of the new surface that the red has introduced in the Japanese appointment?

The Cavallino technicians have made important progress in understanding the SF-23 and the Maranello single-seater from the Italian GP in Monza seems to have found a good performance balance on tracks with very different characteristics, a sign that the staff directed by Enrico Cardile succeeds to control the ups and downs that had characterized the first part of the 2023 season.

What has changed? First of all, the management of the hybrid system: the electrical energy is now parceled out differently with a management that allows less power to be used in the acceleration phase, thus being able to reduce lift and coast on longer straights.

The feeling is that by taking certain tuning choices to the extreme a little less on the 066/10 powwr unit, Ferrari can dare something more on a chassis and aerodynamic level, so the red car can lower. The height of the bottom is a little higher, resulting in more aerodynamic load.

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-23

Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

And the combination of these changes leads to less wear on the tires in favor of a performance which in the race allowed Charles Leclerc to stay ahead of Lewis Hamilton’s Mercedes, taking the final fourth place.

Mercedes suspects its tire advantage over main Formula 1 rival Ferrari has been wiped out thanks to progress made recently by the Italian team.

In the early stage of the season, Mercedes would have the advantage in the races because its W14 car was much less harsh on the tires than the Ferrari SF-23.

However, as Ferrari improved its understanding of why its 2023 challenger was so hard on the tires from the start, its race pace improved markedly.

And with the two teams now locked in a battle for second place in the constructors’ championship, the change in car characteristics could prove crucial as their battle unfolds over the remaining six races of the season.

At the recent Japanese Grand Prix, where tire degradation was a critical factor in deciding Sunday’s pace, Ferrari proved they were on top of things when Charles Leclerc finished ahead of Lewis Hamilton’s Mercedes.

Andrew Shovlin, head of Mercedes track engineers, made no secret of it: “I think that the performance deficit seen in qualifying in Japan depended on a lack of aerodynamic load in the fast corners. And the same problem also cost us in race. We discovered that we were slightly behind Ferrari who brought a new fund. And, therefore, they moved ahead of us, given that the advantage we had in controlling tire degradation in the last few races is no longer visible.”

Frederic Vasseur, Ferrari Team Principal

Photo by: Ferrari

Fred Vasseur, Ferrari team principal, recognized that the Cavallino team has made good progress by improving tire management…

“If you take a look at the first two races of the season, tire degradation or management were certainly not among our skills – said the Frenchman -. Arriving at Suzuka with the high track temperature we were a bit at a loss risk, but in the end I think we did a good job compared to the first part of the championship.”

The new fund, approved before the summer break, was important to combat more efficiently the possible onset of porpoising which had been seen again in the Temple of Speed, when the red car tried to reduce the minimum height from the ground.

Ferrari SF-23: the new surface with the Venturi channels protruding further from the pavement

Photo by: Uncredited

The interventions involved the entire bottom: the flow conveyors that define the Venturi channels are more protruding at the front and with increasingly rounded shapes similar to those of the Red Bull RB19. Even the pavement is different in front of the rear wheel: if the external edge has become flat, there is the appearance of a relief that hides a sort of… lung that serves to dampen bouncing.

Ferrari SF-23 detail of the new bottom revised in the pavement

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Even in the elbow of the diffuser there is a double opening instead of the single hole that had been seen up until Singapore: the extractor is more powered, guaranteeing a greater suction effect on the rear axle.

